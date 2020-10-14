new Delhi: When it comes to yoga, Baba Ramdev’s care comes first in everyone’s mind. Baba Ramdev, who is called Yoga Guru, is often seen doing yoga in his new ways. He tried to do something similar this time, where he failed.

Baba Ramdev was doing Pranayam sitting on the elephant, that he slipped from the top of the elephant and fell on the ground. In this way, he did not get any kind of injury, but his video of this elephant slipping down and falling down became increasingly viral on social media.

Saints were informed about the benefits of rugs

It is being told that Baba Ramdev had set up a yoga camp at Ranrati Ashram in Mathura. Where he was teaching yoga to saints. He was trying to do yoga by sitting on top of the elephant that at the same time, the elephant slipped slightly and fell on the ground.

हालांकि गिरने के बाद वो तुरंत खड़े हो गए और हंसने लगे. उन्होंने इशारों में सभी को संतुष्ट करते हुए बताया कि वो ठीक है और उन्हें किसी प्रकार की चोट नहीं लगी है. वहीं इस पूरी घटनाक्रम का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

