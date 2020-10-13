Yoga guru Baba Ramdev was practicing yoga on an elephant at the Ramnareti Ashram in Mahavan, Mathura. During this, the movement of the elephant disturbed the balance of Baba’s body and he fell down. Thankfully they have not been hurt. A video of this is going viral on social media. Earlier Ramdev has also fallen from an election stage.

This video is told of Monday when Ramdev was teaching yoga practice to Ramdev saints at Guru Sharanan’s ashram Ramanarati. During this time, Baba also performed yoga postures sitting on an elephant. A video of him went viral on Tuesday which is about 22 seconds. In this, Baba is doing yoga posture sitting on the elephant. Suddenly the elephant moves and Baba falls down from the elephant. However, he has not suffered any serious injuries.

Benefits of yoga told to saints

Earlier on Monday, Baba Ramdev had informed the saints about the benefits from rugs. He told Anulom-Antonyms and other yogas. Baba said that even the toughest diseases disappear by doing yoga. People should do yoga in the morning and evening. At the same time, Gurusharanananda Maharaj said that people in India have been doing yoga since ancient times.