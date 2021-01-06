Highlights: Our next goal is to uproot foreign multinationals: Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that his organization Patanjali Yogpeeth has become a mass movement for Swadeshi, Yoga and Ayurveda. He said that his next goal is to exclude foreign multinationals from the Indian market. Yoga Guru Ram Dev said these things while addressing an event on the 26th Foundation Day of Patanjali Yogpeeth.

Yogguru said, “The journey of Patanjali Yogpeeth started 26 years ago has now turned into a people’s movement for Swadeshi, Yoga and Ayurveda. We want our country to become self-reliant in the matter of edible oil. We will focus on Indonesia and Malaysia. Want to end their dependencies. ” He said that Patanjali is going to take massive steps to increase oil palm plantation and mustard oil production in India, which will save foreign exchange of Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Ramdev said, “Currently, the market capitalization of Patanjali Yogpeeth and Ruchi Soya is between Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore. Our next target is foreign multinationals like Hindustan Unilever like Colgate, Nestle, Coca Cola, Pepsi and their subsidiaries. Companies have to be uprooted. ” Describing the Patanjali Yogpeeth as the ideal of ‘Local for Vocal’, Ramdev said that after the movement for Swadeshi, his organization will bring revolution in the education sector of the country.

He said that institutions like Patanjali University, Patanjali Ayurved College and Acharyakulam are laying the foundations of spiritual India. He later told reporters that the selfish elements of the ongoing agitation by the farmers have hijacked. Ramdev said that real farmers should avoid such elements and try to find a middle ground through dialogue with the government.

On the rhetoric against Kovid-19’s indigenous vaccine, Ramdev took a sarcasm at opposition parties, saying, “It does not contain cow’s blood or pig fat. It is not a cause for impotence. It cannot even kill an opposition leader.” However, it has some side effects like other vaccines. ” He said that medicine does not belong to any company, party, caste and religion. Some people are saying that there is pig and cow meat in it, people who are spreading this rumor are doing it wrong.