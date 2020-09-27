new Delhi: There is a lot of violence in the country about drugs. Bollywood is addicted to addiction from celebrities to youth. In such a situation, yoga guru Baba Ramdev held a special conversation with ABP News on the remedy for drug addiction. He advised the actresses to do yoga and said, “Hang the youngsters Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone upside down in Bollywood. No, don’t hang them, have children of your own country, have some mercy … make them headstand by hanging them upside down in the morning. When these people do yoga in the morning, they will not get intoxicated. Yoga is necessary. “

Ramdev said, ‘Think that we are not one person. We are a culture, we represent the whole of India. We do not represent an industry, we represent the values ​​of this country. People consider you as their roll model, so do not do such a thing. Those who have done wrong things should be punished, otherwise others will also follow this path.

Ramdev says that in the film industry, he has taught yoga to almost all actors. But these people sometimes do yoga for celebrations. From Bollywood, Hema Malini does yoga daily, she does half an hour Kapalbharti, Anulom Antonyam. She does not take any drugs. Amitabh Bachchan has also been taught yoga.

Remedy for addiction

Baba Ramdev claims that he has made millions and millions of people drug-free and intoxicated. Life of different types of drug addicts has been made drug-free through yoga. He said, there is only one mantra to get rid of disease and addiction, if you do yoga in the morning, then good hormones will increase in the body. Through yoga, even better than the chemical value present in opium, drugs are produced from inside, but there is no harm in them. So wake up in the morning and do sun salutation, do yoga, do pranayama, do asanas.

