new Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev expressed happiness over the emergency use of two corona vaccines in the country. In a special conversation with ABP News, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the scientists of the country. Along with this, he also thanked the company making the vaccine and the employees working there. He said that together these people have created a new record. At the same time, he clearly said that the vaccine will not cause any impotence.

What did Ramdev say about the controversy over the vaccine?

On the controversy over the vaccine, the yoga teacher said that getting the approval of the vaccine is a very proud moment of self-reliant India. But some people are creating gills. Some people are saying that it has cow meat, some people are saying that it contains pork. Even those who are talking like this are wrong. Medicine does not belong to any religion, caste, company and party. Medicine has its own science. He appealed to the people to pay attention to the rumors and not to get objectionable to get the vaccine installed. The first frontline workers will be vaccinated. After this, gradually everyone’s number will come. First, the needy will be vaccinated.

Keep your lifestyle right

Baba Ramdev said that after the vaccine comes, we have to take care of three things. We do not have the misconception that after the vaccine we do not have to do anything. People are dying of diabetes and heart disease more than they are dying of corona. People are committing suicide and are struggling with other diseases. Doing yoga in such a way is not to leave anyone. Keep on boosting your immunity. Keep your lifestyle good.

In a conversation with ABP News, Baba Ramdev said that we also have to take care that the vaccine will only protect us from corona. After this you have to do yoga. The vaccine will have its own work, yoga will have its own work and Ayurveda will have its own work.

38 strains of Corona virus have been infected in the country so far