The ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ located in South Delhi has received strong support from social media. Earlier, the customers did not reach here, but after the video of the elderly couple, who run this dhaba, went viral, there was a line of people here. Alam is that now Sylabs have started reaching here. Recently, actor Aparshakti Khurana reached ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ and posted a selfie on social media. Along with this, the actor told that he had eaten the best pea cheese so far.

Actor shared videoAparshakti also shared a video and told how two young boys Mukul and Tushant help the elderly couple. He said that there are many Baba’s dhabas around us. May we learn something from Mukul and Tushant and fill happiness in the lives of those who need it. ‘

Helmet will be seenTalking about the work front, Aparshakti will soon be seen in the film ‘Helmet’. It will feature Pranutan Bahl, who made his Bollywood debut in the film Notebook.