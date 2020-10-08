The video of an elderly couple of Delhi (Delhi Viral Baba ka dhaba Video) went viral on social media, who run a dhaba in Malviya Nagar. The lockdown came to a standstill due to the lockdown. In such a situation, the living of the elderly couple had become very difficult. If the person who shared this video on social media asked for financial help for this elderly couple, then people donated heavily. By Thursday afternoon, more than Rs 2 lakh donation had come to this man’s account. The person who made the video viral has made another video with Bujurg Couple and shared it on Facebook and other social media platforms.In this video, people have been appealed not to donate any more for the elderly couple. They have reached a donation of more than 2 lakh rupees. He is very happy with such donations, it will easily fulfill his needs. Also, in the video, the elderly couple appealed to the people to give financial help to some other needy.A video of an elderly couple went viral on social media on Twitter on Wednesday (Delhi Viral Baba ka dhaba Video), according to which they run a dhaba in Malviya Nagar. But the work is so slow that the elderly started crying in front of the camera. Seeing his tears, many hearts were troubled and now people from all over the country are coming forward to help him. They also include many big names. And yes, the most beautiful thing is that many people have even reached ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’, due to which once again this couple has a smile on their face. When the crowd gathered in the dhaba, he said one thing which touched the hearts of the people.The video that went viral on social media had an 80-year-old elderly eye moist. They had trouble that no one comes to eat food in their dhaba. Somebody made his video viral. The video was also tweeted by several celebrities and asked to help the elderly. Shortly after the video went viral, there was a long line at Baba’s Dhaba. People from far and wide are coming to eat the special cheese of the Dhaba.

Who is Kanta Prasad

The elder who runs ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ is Kanta Prasad and the wife’s name is Badami Devi. Both of them set up their own small shop in Malviya Nagar for many years. Both are over 80 years of age. Kanta Prasad says that he has two sons and a daughter. But none of the three help them. They do all the work themselves and also run the dhaba alone. Kanta Prasad does all the work with the help of his wife. They arrive at 6 in the morning and prepare the entire meal by 9 o’clock. They stay at the shop till night. People used to come here to eat before the lockdown. But no one comes to their shop after the lockdown. After saying this, they start crying.