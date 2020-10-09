The video of an elderly couple living in Malviya Nagar in Delhi went viral on social media on Wednesday. The video had a painful story of an elderly couple, whose dhaba had come to a standstill due to lockdown and was struggling with financial crisis. But the day after the video went viral, the life of Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi, completely disappointed with life, has changed completely. Delhiites have given more than 2 lakh donations to help the elderly couple. At the same time, Chhab of elderly couple has also started.Actually, the elder who runs ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in Malviya Nagar is Kanta Prasad and wife’s name is Badami Devi. Both of them set up their own small shop in Malviya Nagar for many years. Both are over 80 years of age. Kanta Prasad says that he has two sons and a daughter. But none of the three help them. When a person put a video of his suffering in front of the people, then in a few moments in his life he returned to prosperity. Alam is that today people want to know every small and big incident related to the life of an elderly couple living an anonymous life. Please tell that the life of an elderly couple is very interesting. They have seen a lot of ups and downs in their lives.

Now ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ from Delhi on Zomato, order food from home

Kanta Prasad says that when he got married he was 5 years old and his wife Main Badami Devi was just 3 years old. At that time, the British used to harass non-married women, so marriages were done quickly. He said we had no choice, I had to like it and he had to love me too. It was like a ‘stamp’, we were stamped on being together at just 5 years old. His family handed him over to me in 1961, I was very happy and brought him home. We came to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh at the age of 21 in the hope of better opportunities.

CM Kejriwal happy to see crowd gathered in Baba Dhaba

A year ago, the dream of years passed, I want to live with my wife

Kanta Prasad says, I used to dream about this at the age of 21 and I saw my dreams come true in the past. God listens to us, maybe not today, at the age of 30, 40, 50 or 80 like me. One day our dream comes true, I want to live more now. I also want to see my wife smiling like this. He quickly understood how to smile in front of the camera, but it took me time. Now we want to go to our shop, like the rich to keep someone who works at the shop. Then I will take my wife to drink tea like in the old days, after seeing all this it seems as if it is just the beginning.

Donation of more than 2 lakh rupees given to elderly couple, said – now help someone else



Start of fruit cart

He tells about his life in Delhi, we used to live on the banks of Yamuna. Then the time passed and came here. I started with fruit cart. But when the children grew up, I thought of doing something better and we started ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’. Our start was very slow, we were able to earn enough to meet the requirement and this process lasted for about 30 years. When I saw a crowd of people, leaders, actors and celebrities on Thursday, I was not happy.