A crowd of people gathered at Baba’s Dhaba in Malviya Nagar, Delhi on Friday. People in long queues have been waiting for their turn for hours. If someone has come from 20 kilometers away, some have traveled for two hours to help Baba from Gurugram.

The appearance of Baba’s dhaba also looks like a revenge, a new board has been installed, stickers of commercials have been sticked in place. The delicious food of Baba’s hand has also become available on Zomato.

You MLA from Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti also appeared at Baba’s Dhaba, who says that I eat the food of Baba’s hand beforehand and have been coming here for years.