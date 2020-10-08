The video of an elderly couple who are running a small dhaba in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area is going viral on social media. The name of the dhaba is ‘Baba’s Dhaba.’ Like many people due to Corona, his business was also affected.Their trade was halted due to Corona. Due to this, he was very upset. When a man talked to him, he could not handle his grief and started crying. This video became quite popular on social media. After this, many big celebrities called on social media to help them. IPL franchise Delhi Capitals also appealed to Delhiites to support Baba’s Dhaba.

Retweeting the video, Delhi Capitals wrote, ‘Although times are difficult, but Delhi’s heart is still an example today?’

‘Delhiites, today in this challenging time our local business needs your help. So from tomorrow, these tears turn into tears of joy.

Apart from this, cricketer Ravichandran also said to the woman who tweeted the video, ‘I am not able to message you but is there any way I can help this person ?? I would like to cooperate. ‘

According to the news, the name of this elder is Kanta Prasad. He starts cooking with his wife at 6:30 in the morning and prepares it by 9:30. They have lentils, curries, paranthas, rice, pea-paneer and other vegetables.

After this, the people of Delhi gathered there in large numbers. On Wednesday, many people arrived at ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’.