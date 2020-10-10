Recently, a video of Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar went viral. In the viral video of a food blogger, after seeing tears in the eyes of the elderly, the next day people thronged his shop. With the help of social media, a smile came on the lips of the elderly, so now preparations have been made to make it a campaign. A campaign has been started on social media to find local ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ from different areas and help them.The next number in this sequence is that of Kanji Badewala of Agra. A Twitter user has shared a video of Kanji Badewala of Agra on social media. He has written in the tone of the appeal, ‘Agra people, now it is your turn to do this.’ The tweet asks people to come forward to help the elderly. Kanji Badewala’s shop is in the Preachers Colony in Kamalnagar, Agra. In the video, a small shop of Baba Ji can be seen, on which he makes yogurt big and kanji big.

Chhattisgarh police officer’s support

This tweet also got the support of a police officer from Chhattisgarh. IG Deepanshu Kabra of Bilaspur has appealed to make ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ a campaign. He wrote, ‘Baba’s dhaba leads the campaign. Come, now let’s decorate a smile on someone else’s face. ‘ He further wrote that Kanji Badewala (Baba Ji) of Agra needs your help. There is a humble appeal to the Agraians that our toiling elders should come forward in Baba Ji’s help and pay respect and affection to their labor.