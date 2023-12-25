Baba Is You has a new sequel that is based on the tactical roguelike Into The Breach. It's called Mobile Suit Baba and it puts our adorable, bug-eyed protagonist on an 8×8 board in a top-down strategic puzzle game.

“Yes, the game is heavily inspired by Into The Breach by Subset Games,” we read in the store description, which means that we will find large mechs, turn-based movement, abilities to modify the positioning of friends and enemies and quality.

You can find the game herebut know that, although it is now free, will soon go on sale for four dollars. It's not a huge expense, but it's still worth taking advantage of the promotion and getting it for free now.