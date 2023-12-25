Baba Is You has a new sequel that is based on the tactical roguelike Into The Breach. It's called Mobile Suit Baba and it puts our adorable, bug-eyed protagonist on an 8×8 board in a top-down strategic puzzle game.
“Yes, the game is heavily inspired by Into The Breach by Subset Games,” we read in the store description, which means that we will find large mechs, turn-based movement, abilities to modify the positioning of friends and enemies and quality.
You can find the game herebut know that, although it is now free, will soon go on sale for four dollars. It's not a huge expense, but it's still worth taking advantage of the promotion and getting it for free now.
Mobile Suit Baba, the trailer and details
There description of Mobile Suite Baba reads: “A mysterious force wants to steal all the fruit! Help Baba and his friends foil their plans by maneuvering gigantic mech suits. Tactical and puzzle action, a poignant story and extra challenges for a total of 43 missions.”
The game just weighs 18MB and it can run on virtually any platform, so you shouldn't have any problems playing.
Previously the creator had released another game in the Baba is You series, in which Baba has to fill out tax forms (seriously).
#Baba #creator #publishes #Mobile #Suit #Baba #free #paid
Leave a Reply