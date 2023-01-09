Did you love the puzzle game Baba is You and would you like to return to the role of the strange little creature that gives the game its name? Well, now you can and completely free of charge, although the format may surprise you. The creator of the game has in fact published the game through itch.io Baba Files Taxes in which we must fill out a tax form.

The game is very simple: we have to agree to help Baba fill out the form, as the creature can’t read and write very well (if we refuse, it’s Game Over). Next, we have to forge Baba’s signature and answer a series of questions. This won’t be plain and simple questions, so it will be just like a real tax form.

Once you have completed the work and watched a nice animation, the player will receive a score based on how accurately he copied Baba’s signature and how the ambiguous questions on the Baba Files Taxes form were answered. End.

This is not a particularly complicated game and for this reason it is free on itch.io. However, the author has specified that for the moment it is available only for windows.

If you think that games and taxes don’t mix, think again since there is also the game Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (literally “Turnip Boy commits tax evasion”): in this video game a small boy/turnip avoids paying taxes while killing beasts, collecting loot and fighting against a corrupt government. If you are looking for something more serious, you can take a look at Paper, Please: it’s not about tax forms, technically, but it’s still a game based on documents and legality, but with a much more serious tone and moral choices that could put you to the test.