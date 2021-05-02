Two municipalities, two churches, two police forces … and two packages of covid measures in a town shared by the Netherlands and Belgium. That’s how it is Baarle, the town of the “thousand borders”, where managing the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic has not been an easy task.

Every morning Willem Van Hool makes the commute from his home in the eastern part of the town to his job as a director at the Baarle tourist office on the central Sint Annaplein street.

They are just 800 meters, But during his routine walk, Van Hool changes countries up to eight times.

“It’s fun”, he specified to Efe, when asked about the strangeness of a town in which walking you can change from Belgium to the Netherlands without being aware more than twenty times, depending on the route.

View of the Belgian (d) and Dutch (i) flags in the border town of Baarle. Photo EFE

Puzzle

With barely 8,000 inhabitants, Baarle is actually called Baarle-Hertog (Belgian) or Baarle-Nassau (Dutch) and it is a real puzzle, since it is made up of 30 enclaves: 22 Belgian “islands” in Dutch territory, which in turn have eight Dutch enclaves inside, explains to Efe the mayor of the Belgian part, Frans De Bont.

Most of the border lines between countries, whose distribution comes from medieval fights between nobles, are marked with cross lines on the sidewalk, symbol of the city.

The crosses they can go into a liquor store and go out through a clothing store or enter private houses, such as the one at Loveren street number 2 (Belgian) or 19 (Dutch), from whose door the flags of both countries hang and which has become the main tourist attraction in the town.

The line also passes even inside the Belgian town hall, something of which, says the mayor, “they are very proud”, to the point that it is marked in the boardroom with led lights.

Two municipalities, two churches, two police forces … and two packages of covid measures in a town shared by the Netherlands and Belgium. Photo EFE

The Belgian government demanded, from January to the end of April, that anyone entering or leaving Belgian territory carry a declaration of honor specifying the reason for the transfer, something “very annoying” in Baarle.

“We had to bring the declaration to show that we lived here, that this was our territory and that we had to be able to go to the Netherlands and Belgium, to the stores there, “says De Bont.

This difficult situation was experienced with the rest of the restrictive measures stipulated by the Belgian and Dutch authorities: confinements and different curfews, closures of establishments in one country and not in the other, etc.

As some establishments and buildings are shared by both countries, as is the case of the cultural center, in the end both municipalities made the decision to apply the strictest rules which, according to the Belgian mayor, it was “very uncomfortable”.

An example is the opening of terraces, which in the Netherlands was on April 28, while in Belgium they will only be able from May 8.

A good relationship

Asked whether Belgians and Dutch get along, Willem, the director of the tourist office, replies with a laugh, “We have to do it … and we do it pretty well. “

It tells that the councilors of Baarle-Nassau and Baarle-Hertog meet several times a year in the “GOB”, whose initials mean “Joint Body of Baarle”, to decide common matters such as road construction.

“We have to reach a good agreement: Who does the work, what is the cheapest land, etc. Together we make a complete plan and then we can start,” he says.

Willem assures that Belgians and Dutch live in a “healthy” way their nationality and way of thinking.

There are many dual national families in Baarle, such as De Bont himself, who is married to a Dutch woman, which, he says, is a sign that “we are becoming a kind of European municipality.”

Before saying goodbye, Willem proudly points out: “In the world there are 64 enclaves between countries and we have 30, so we are the world capital of enclaves.”

EFE Agency

PB