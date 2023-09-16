Actress Wimie Wilhelm, known for, among other things Baantjer , passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 62. Her agency confirmed this to this site. Wilhelm was also active as a director of, among others, Richard Groenendijk and Fred van Leer, who mourn the loss.

Wilhelm suffered from cancer and deteriorated rapidly. She leaves behind a daughter and a sister. The actress, with her characteristic husky voice, has starred in numerous well-known films and series in recent decades. Think of Black book, Cops Maastricht and Cop. She is best known for her police series Baantjerin which she appeared as watch commander Els Peeters between 1998 and 2006.

She was also a theater director and worked with big names such as Brigitte Kaandorp, Jenny Arean and Fred van Leer, as well as with Richard Groenendijk for fourteen years. The comedian and his partner Marko were also good friends with her. He calls her death ‘incomprehensible’ and remembers Wilhelm as ‘loyal, caring, critical, positive and headstrong’. See also Salibandy | Oilers' surprise hero hits the hat trick, but doesn't intend to pamper himself - a barren dinner awaits at home

He loves her forever

“Dear, dear Wimie, what a privilege to have had you in our lives all these years,” he writes on Instagram. ‘We were able to experience so many special and intense moments together and we had countless laughs.’ Richard and Marko loved the director ‘very much’. ‘And we will always continue to do so. Death doesn’t come between that. But we are devastated.’

Fred van Leer is also sad. “When I entered the theater in 2018, I didn’t know what to expect,” he recalls on Instagram. ‘Richard Groenendijk immediately said: you need Wimie to direct!’ The collaboration was a “bull’s-eye,” he says. ‘You were honest and if you didn’t like something, you didn’t beat around the bush. (…) You brought out the best! (…) And now you’re gone. Sick with grief.’

Stars such as Lone van Rosendaal, Kluun and Jörgen Raymann also reflect on her death. “The world is immediately a lot uglier again,” the latter writes. See also Job search 100 applications, 10 job interviews, 1 job. It is almost impossible for novice coders to get a job, even though there is a crying shortage of coders at the same time.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Wimie Wilhelm. © PR



See also Zelenskyj praises Luftwaffe: "Freedom always wins" Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: