Superstar Prabhas is to celebrate his 41st birthday on 23 October. On this special occasion, Prabhas has planned to give a special gift to his fans. ‘Bahubali 2’ and ‘Saaho’ will be re-released in the US and Japan on his birthday. After this information came, on Tuesday, #Bahubali2 and #Prabhas Birthday started trending on Twitter.

According to the report, Prabhas’s film Bahubali will be screened in 16 cities of the US. At the same time, Prabhas’ film Bahubali series got a great response in Japan and China too. He has a strong fan following in Japan. In view of this, his film Saaho will be re-released there.

# Baahubali2 a cinema that changed entire Indian film making process opened the doors to go beyond the boundaries #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/Bti6P2bq6S – Kamal (@ Kamal26744540) October 20, 2020

Be aware that these days Prabhas is in the discussion about his new film Radhe Shyam. In this, her opposite actress Pooja Hegde will be seen. Recently, the makers announced to share Prabhas’ first look with this film on the occasion of his birthday. Earlier, Pooja Hegde’s first look from the film Radhey-Shyam was released. Sharing the first look, Prabhas wrote in the caption, ‘Happy birthday to our inspiration, Pooja Hegde. In the photo, Pooja was seen wearing a floral overcoat over an olive green color dress and tied a scarf over her head.

# Baahubali2 Is releasing in USA theaters on the Occasion of #Prabhas Birthday 4 pic.twitter.com/udXtojUUHJ – UV Krishnam Raju (@UVKrishnamRaju_) October 20, 2020

Apart from this, Prabhas is in the news for his film Adipurush. In this, he will be seen in the role of Lord Rama. At the same time, Saif Ali Khan will be in the role of Villain in Adipurush, whose character will be Lankesh. It is discussed that Ajay Devgan can be seen in the character of Lord Shiva in this film.