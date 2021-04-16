F.earlier there was more tinsel. This actually applies to driving license law. Until 1999, the car license allowed the driver to drive vehicles up to a gross vehicle weight of 7.5 tons. Since then it has only been 3.5, and a possible trailer team is only allowed to move within this framework. So the pulling car can have two tons, the caravan a maximum of 1.5. Whereby it is always about the permissible total weight, not the actual one. Younger people under 40 who indulge in a 2.8-ton SUV are only allowed to pull a tiny trailer. Or the BE driver’s license must be obtained, with this the combination should then have up to seven tons. However, the BE requires its own practical test, a new eye test, there are compulsory driving lessons, around 1000 euros must be invested.

But since 2013 there has been a much cheaper way to create more leeway when combining a car and a trailer. B96 is the magic word, which means the extension of the driving license to up to 4.25 tons, which is usually sufficient for the common combinations. All you need is a day course in a driving school, after which participation is officially confirmed. You can’t fail. The paper is sufficient for the driver’s license office to enter the abbreviation “B96” in the relevant field. The driver’s license is reissued, which costs around 40 euros. B96 is valid throughout Europe.