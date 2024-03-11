The importance of rethinking supply chains with a view to resilience and promoting open, free and multilateral trade. The role of public stimuli in supporting the G7 economies in a phase of profound industrial transformation imposed by the current economic, environmental and geopolitical situation. The need for greater collaboration between G7 countries on digital investments and AI to improve economic competitiveness, increase productivity and promote long-term sustainable growth. The urgency of a common regulatory approach and robust and resilient infrastructures imposed by the rapid development of AI and other digital technologies together with the diffusion of technical expertise and ethical principles to ensure their responsible use. These are some of the priorities for the G7 identified in the B7 Flash note, the analysis by Confindustria and Deloitte developed on the occasion of the first B7 event scheduled in Verona on 13 March and of the Ministerial 'Industry, Technology and Digital of the G7', on the agenda on 14 and 15 March in Verona and Trento.

“Digitalization is fundamental for all industrial sectors, both private and public: as B7 we will work to promote digital skills beyond the boundaries of companies and also reach public administrations, in order to strengthen the security of access to data and provide businesses and citizens with more efficient and safer services”, underlines Emma Marcegaglia, B7 Chair. “We are aware of the risks associated with AI and the G7 is committed to developing harmonized codes of ethics. It is a decisive step: the B7 is ready to develop policy recommendations to allow AI applications to unfold their full positive potential, making our countries' industry increasingly stronger and more competitive.”

“The challenges linked to digitalisation and the related technological, infrastructural, training and new investment implications are protagonists of the era we are living in”, comments Fabio Pompei, CEO Deloitte Central Mediterranean. “Digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence have revolutionary potential and an unprecedented speed of evolution which, if properly addressed, will allow us to increase productivity and competitiveness in all sectors, while promoting more inclusive growth. To fully seize the opportunities of this revolution and assume a position of global leadership, it is necessary for businesses and institutions to work closely together, accompanying the G7 in the radical change underway. For Italy, much will depend on how we use the extraordinary resources that the Next Generation EU dedicates to digital transition, which represent a unique development opportunity for our country”.