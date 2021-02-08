Intel has confirmed that the B460 and H410 motherboards, two chipsets with which the company covers what we can consider as low-mid and low-end, will not be compatible with Core 11 processors, based on Cypress Cove architecture and known as Rocket Lake-S.

Before we go into the matter, I want to remind you that we should not confuse the Core 11 processors for laptops, a generation that is known as Tiger Lake and that uses the Willow Cove architecture in 10nm SuperFin process, with Core 11 processors for desktop, which, as we have said, use the Cypress Cove architecture, an adaptation of the Sunny Cove architecture to the 14 nm +++ process.

This information does not come from a rumor or a leak, has been published by Intel itselfAs we can see in the attached image, where we can read that the B460 and H410 motherboards are not compatible with Intel Core 11 processors. We do not have an explanation, but from the section in which this statement is located, it is clear that said motherboards will not receive the necessary BIOS update in order to enable support for those processors.

The Core 11s will mark the end of the B460 and H410 motherboards, which motherboards will be compatible?

According to Intel, only motherboards equipped with H470 and Z490 chipset They will be compatible with the new Rocket Lake-S processors, although these boards will not work automatically with these processors, but will require a prior BIOS update. More and more manufacturers are allowing CPU and GPU-free BIOS updates via Q-Flash, so this shouldn’t be a major issue.

What is, in my opinion, a serious problem is thus blocking access to the new Rocket Lake-S processors to all those users who bought B460 and H410 motherboards, since said motherboards will have had minimal supportor, limited to one generation of processors. AMD, on the other hand, has taken much better care of supporting its socket AM4 motherboards, even at the cheapest levels (A320, B350 and B450), to such an extent that A320 motherboards are compatible with Ryzen 3000 processors based on Zen 2, and the B450 with the powerful Ryzen 5000, based on Zen 3.

I don’t know what led Intel to make this decision. We could think that everything is due to the technical limitations posed by the B460 and H410 motherboards at the VRM level, but it doesn’t seem like reason enoughSince AMD could have used the same argument with their A320 and B350 motherboards, and it didn’t. Users were simply alerted that it was not recommended to use the most powerful and consuming CPUs on certain motherboards, and it was more than enough.

On the other hand, we must not forget that There are motherboards with a B460 chipset that have a high build quality And with very robust VRM systems, like the ROG B460-F Gaming or B460 AORUS Elite, in fact the former costs about the same as a cheap Z490 motherboard. Wherever you look, it doesn’t make sense.

I hope Intel changes its mind, and releases an update that allows the use of Rocket Lake-S processors on B460 and H410 motherboards, even if it is limited to certain models with a lower TDP. Before finishing, I remind you that the launch of these new processors will be accompanied by new motherboards with 500 series chipset, and that these boards will be prepared to work with the standard PCIE Gen4. This standard will not be available on 400 chipset boards even after installing the new BIOS that will support Rocket Lake-S.