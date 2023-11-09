Segment includes publicly traded companies with high governance standards on the Brazilian stock exchange; retailer will appeal

In an unprecedented decision, the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) prohibited Americanas from using the “Novo Mercado” listing segment, which includes publicly traded companies with high governance standards on the Brazilian stock exchange. O Economic value informs that 22 company administrators were also fined R$6.237 million for violating the segment’s regulations. In a statement, the retailer said it will appeal to the exchange’s collegiate board. The company is in judicial recovery after finding an accounting hole at the beginning of the year.