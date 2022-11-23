B3 announced changes to the pricing model for the Interbank Deposit Futures Contract (DI) as of 12/12/2022, which will have implications for the contracts’ trading hours. According to the letter released by B3, the settlement price of the One-Day Average Interbank Deposit Rate Futures Contract (DI Futures) will be calculated using a volume-weighted average (VWAP) methodology, with a window between 4:10 p.m. and 4:20 pm.

As a result, the electronic closing call procedure for determining the settlement prices will be discontinued as of that date.

DI futures trading will then be carried out continuously between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Currently, the regular session starts at 9:00 am and ends at 4:00 pm, with the possibility of canceling offers between 4:07 pm and 4:10 pm.

The electronic call to define the adjustments starts at 4:10 pm, made by maturity blocks, with the possibility of canceling orders between 4:42 pm and 4:45 pm.

At 16:50, the extended session begins, ending at 18:00.