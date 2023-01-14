The beginning of the year is a time for new challenges and the search for professional growth. Companies from all over Brazil have more than 200 vacancies open for internship programs. Scholarships can reach R$ 2,200. Check out:

B3

Applications are open for the internship program at B3, Brazil’s stock exchange. Interested parties will be able to apply throughout the year and the hiring windows will take place in three moments of 2023, with the entry of new groups in the months of March, July and December.

All those who apply for the vacancies will have access to a three-month English course to help their development, regardless of whether they are hired. The scholarship for hired interns will be R$ 2.1 thousand reais, in addition to thirteenth bonus and benefits.

The program has a robust grid focused on development, with a learning path designed to enable the hiring of interns according to performance, eligibility and availability of vacancies in the company.

Interns will have a hybrid work regime, with 60% of their time in person at B3 offices. There is no age limit or course restriction for applications to the internship program. In addition to the development track, the hired interns will have benefits such as a health and dental plan, life insurance, food and meal vouchers, fruits throughout the day at the offices, birthday day off and chartered assistance for those outside São Paulo . Access the page with complete information about the internship program here.

Alcoa

The Brazilian bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company is seeking 127 young talents to join the Alcoa 2023 Internship Program. With vacancies located in Alumar/MA, Belém/PA, Juruti/PA, Poços de Caldas/MG and São Paulo/SP, young people will have the opportunity for professional development.

To participate in the selection process, all you need to do is have a training schedule between June 24th and December 26th. Among the benefits offered by the company are life insurance, health plan, charter or transportation voucher, cafeteria or meal voucher, language course and exclusive “Conta Comigo” plan, which offers psychological, financial and legal support.

stipend: from R$1,320 to R$1,760

application deadline: 02/03

Enrollment on here.

Marilan Group

Company in the food segment is seeking 21 students for the 2023 Internship Program. The candidate must be studying the last or penultimate year of the courses: Administration, Systems Analysis and Development, Accounting Sciences, Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, Law, Engineering Civil, Production Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing, Marketing, Industrial Mechatronics, Psychology, Information Technology, Food, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanics, Mechatronics and the like. In addition, you must be available to work 6 hours a day in Igarassu/PE, Jandira/SP and Marília/SP and having an intermediate Office Package will be considered a differential.

As benefits, the company offers: Transport allowance, Restaurant, Life insurance, Health plan, Gympass, Stay Well and Discount at factory store.

Scholarship: From BRL 1,272 to BRL 1,697

Registration deadline: 01/29/2023

Enrollment on here.

Andrade Gutierrez (last days!)

The 2023 Andrade Gutierrez Internship Program seeks to attract 31 talents. The Program will last for up to 2 years and will include a journey to develop technical, behavioral and business skills. The Brazilian business multinational seeks higher education students with completion scheduled for June or December 2023 in the courses: Administration, Actuarial Sciences, Accounting Sciences, Law, Economics, Engineering, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Mathematics, Psychology, Publicity and Propaganda, Public Relations and Information Technology. In addition, you must be available to work 30 hours a week in São Paulo or Belo Horizonte and have knowledge in English or Spanish at an intermediate level.

The program offers the benefits of Life Insurance, Transportation Voucher, Meal or Food Voucher, Development Program, Possibility of Effectiveness, Paid Vacation, Partnership Club, Medical Assistance and Flexible Schedule

Scholarship: from BRL 1,900 to BRL 2,200

application deadline: 01/15

Enrollment on here.

UPL – (last days!)

The UPL 2023 Internship Program’s mission is to identify 11 young talents. To participate, young people must be in their second or third year of higher education, have knowledge of the Office package and English. In addition, they must offer availability to do an internship for two years in Campinas, Salto de Pirapora or Ituverava/SP.

Among the advantages of being part of the global supplier of sustainable agricultural products and solutions are the benefits offered: Life Insurance, Medical Assistance, Dental Assistance, Discount Club, Transportation or Parking Voucher, Food Voucher, Meal or Canteen Voucher, Gympass, Development Track and Chartered.

stipend: from BRL 1,700 to BRL 2,000

application deadline: 01/15

Enrollment on here.