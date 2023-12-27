Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Today, the Sheikh Zayed Falconry Festival Competition, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival activities, concluded. The competitions were held for 6 days and included 8 rounds, 4 of which were for the General category, and the same for the Sheikhs category.

The closing day witnessed the holding of two rounds for the sheikhs category, where the day’s competitions opened with the holding of the pure lime round, and the competitions of this round resulted in the “B22” of the Nif “Mim” taking first place, after covering the race distance in 16.692 seconds, and the “B42” came in runner-up. » F3R, after covering the race distance in 16.837 seconds, and “B49” for Al-Nif came third, after covering the race distance in 16.839 seconds.

74 birds from various parts of the country participated in this round’s competitions.

The contests concluded on the last days of the competition with the holding of the Garmosha-Farkh race, which witnessed a fierce contest, and its competitions resulted in the “G69” of the F3R taking the title of this race after covering the race distance in 17.861 seconds, beating the “G5” of the same owner, who covered the distance. The race took place in 17.946 seconds, while third place went to “G96” for M7, which covered the race distance in 18.1 seconds. 47 birds from various parts of the country participated in this race’s competition.