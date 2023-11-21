A team of researchers from the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf and the University Hospital Bonn has shown that certain vitamin B2 derivatives can alleviate chronic inflammation of the kidneys in mice.

The results of research were published in the magazine Nature Communications.

B2 derivatives: here’s how they act on kidney inflammation

The term glomerulonephritis denotes several types of chronic kidney inflammation that can lead to loss of kidney function. Most of these conditions are due to autoaggressive immune responses that damage kidney tissue.

Although glomerulonephritis can be treated with immunosuppressive drugs such as corticosteroids, sometimes there is no way to stop the self-destructive immune response. This can lead to complete loss of kidney function, requiring continuous dialysis or a kidney transplant.

The researchers are led by Professor Jan-Eric Turner from the Center for Internal Medicine at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf and Professor Christian Kurts from the Institute for Molecular Medicine and Experimental Immunology at the University Hospital Bonn, a member of the ImmunoSensation2 Cluster of Excellence and the transdisciplinary research area Life & Health at the University of Bonn, have now discovered that certain vitamin metabolites derived from B2 can support the treatment of these conditions.

The researchers were the first to observe so-called mucosa-associated invariant T cells (MAIT cells) in both healthy and inflamed human kidneys. These rare immune cells are normally found in mucosal tissue, such as in the intestine or lungs, where they serve sentinel functions against infections.

“They are activated by metabolites of vitamins B2 and B9, produced by many infectious bacteria, and consequently trigger defense responses,” says Professor Kurts.

“In the kidneys of glomerulonephritis patients and mouse models of glomerulonephritis, these rare immune cells were activated by kidney-resident immune cells, known as mononuclear phagocytes, which produce molecules that attract MAIT cells,” explains Professor Turner . Mice lacking MAIT cells or in which mononuclear phagocytes could not attract MAIT cells experienced more severe progression of their glomerulonephritis. In contrast, some of the mice that had more MAIT cells were protected.

These findings suggested that MAIT cells play a protective role in the kidney. In one therapeutic study, researchers treated mice suffering from glomerulonephritis with an artificial metabolite of vitamin B2 that matched their natural ligand, and this alleviated the progression of the disease.

“The protective effect was not strong enough to completely prevent experimental glomerulonephritis,” admits Professor Kurts. However, researchers believe it could be used to complement existing therapies and make them more effective or to reduce the dose of glucocorticoids needed in treatment. “Further research and clinical trials will be needed before this becomes a viable treatment option,” emphasizes Professor Turner.

Vitamin B2, also called riboflavin, is one of the eight B complex vitamins. These vitamins work together to turn carbohydrates in foods into fuel for your body. It also helps release energy from proteins.

“Riboflavin is an essential micronutrient that helps cells develop and function well,” says registered dietitian Kayla Kopp, RD, LD. “Healthy bacteria in the gut microbiome produce small amounts of riboflavin. But the body needs more to function. This is why it is important to get a sufficient amount of this vitamin B2 in your diet every day.

The body needs vitamin B2 (riboflavin) to break down carbohydrates from foods. This process helps cells get the energy they need to function. Studies suggest that the vitamin also offers these four health benefits:

Researchers believe there may be a link between riboflavin, mitochondrial cell function and migraines. Mitochondria are the body’s energy producers. Riboflavin can also relieve stress and minimize nerve inflammation that contributes to migraines.

In one study, people who took 400 milligrams of vitamin B2 every day for three months had fewer migraines each month than those who took a placebo. A different study found similar effects in children. Even better, children saw a decrease in migraine pain for up to 18 months after they stopped taking riboflavin supplements.

Based on findings like these, the American Academy of Neurology and the American Headache Society say that people with chronic migraines may benefit from taking riboflavin supplements daily as a preventative measure.

Some experts believe that riboflavin prevents cancer-causing substances called carcinogens from damaging cells. But the research results are conflicting.

An observational study from the Women’s Health Initiative found that participants who got more riboflavin in their diet had a lower risk of colorectal cancer. But other studies have not shown a link between the two.

Another study investigated the effect of riboflavin on lung cancer risk in people who smoke. But the results were inconclusive, and researchers said the findings needed further investigation.

“If you’re at risk for certain cancers due to family history or other factors, talk to your doctor to see if you should increase your riboflavin intake,” Kopp advises. “And, of course, get the screenings and tests recommended by your doctor.”

A diet rich in vitamin B2 and other B-complex vitamins can reduce the risk of cataracts. These cloudy areas on the lenses of the eyes cause vision problems, such as blurred or double vision. People with severe and prolonged vitamin B2 deficiency are at increased risk of developing cataracts.

Riboflavin helps the body absorb iron. Not getting enough riboflavin puts you at risk for iron deficiency anemia.

“Anemic people may feel extremely tired, appear pale and bruise easily. They don’t have enough iron to make healthy red blood cells,” explains Kopp. “Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body.” Pregnant people and children are at greater risk of anemia due to riboflavin deficiency.