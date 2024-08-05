B.Zar estimates revenues at 55 million and EBITDA at 20%. Metropole Taormina acquired

B.Zar Hotel&Coa company specialized in the management of hotels and F&B outlets at the service of hospitality, is the first, and perhaps the only, hotel group in Italy under 35 (as defined by the founder Philip Ribacchi). The group estimates a turnover of 55 million euros this year (of which five million from the restaurant sector) and by the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026 it aims for revenues of 70 million. The EBITDA margin is around 20 percent.

It is therefore a growing reality, which “aims to enter the top ten in terms of turnover of Italian hotel groups – Ribacchi tells Pambianco Hotellerie – and it develops along several lines”. One of these is luxury, a sector in which the Rome-based group intends to expand not only in management but also in real estate. In fact, after having acquired the management ofHotel Metropole TaorminaB.Zar recently acquired 55% of the real estate, while the remaining part was acquired through a club deal Frontis Npl Spa.

“We invest in luxury hotel ownership – the founder emphasizes – because the real estate part increases in value if it is accompanied by proper management that brings profits. And there is more appetite from international investors for 5-star hotels”.

As for growth drivers, Ribacchi adds: “In addition to luxury, we are targeting other types of hotels such as family hotels, pop and lifestyle hotels, and ‘home hotels’. In the meantime, we have a 4-star luxury hotel in Venice near Piazza San Marco, two hotels in Rome in Campo dei Fiori (near Piazza Navona) and in via delle Coppelle, and a hotel in Syracuse that will open in November”. In total, the group has 26 hotels, including the four in the pipeline.

Ribacchi concludes the interview by underlining how important it is that their reality is under 35, “because in Italy the young entrepreneur is not helped, unlike what happens abroad where there are more incentives and the growth rate is undoubtedly higher. Our ‘adventure’ – he specifies – shows how difficult it was to establish ourselves, and I would like it to become a stimulus for change, because a new model is needed that involves banks and public institutions in order to promote youth entrepreneurship”.

Returning to the historic Metropole Taormina, from the 13th century, the 5-star hotel retains its noble aura, with marble staircases and high ceilings, today characterized by contemporary design furnishings, with 25 rooms and suites. The bar boasts a new collaboration, becoming Rooftop Bellevue by Damiani: Metropole has in fact entered into a partnership with the high jewellery house, which is celebrating 100 years of history this year. The ‘liaison’ is celebrated with the creation of six signature cocktails served in glasses Come on which Damiani has specially created for the hotel guests.