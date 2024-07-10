PQube has released a new gameplay for B-PROJECT RYUSEI*FANTASYotome visual novel coming next 15th of July. As previously anticipated, the title will be available on Nintendo Switch and PCand at the moment it is possible to preview this latest edition thanks to a demo available on Steam. But that’s not all, on Switch the game will also be available in physical edition but this will be distributed starting from July 26th.

We now leave you with the gameplay, wishing you as always a good viewing!

B-PROJECT RYUSEI*FANTASIA – Gameplay

Source: PQube