PQube has released the launch trailer for B-PROJECT RYUSEI*FANTASYavailable from today in Europe on Nintendo Switch And PC. Unfortunately in Italy the game is available exclusively digitally, but we will be able to get the physical edition through retailers in the rest of Europe.

At the moment the title is on sale at €44.99 on both platforms. We will be able to take advantage of this discounted price until July 15th on eShop And until July 29th on Steam.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

B-PROJECT RYUSEI*FANTASIA – Launch Trailer

Source: PQube