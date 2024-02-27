PQube has announced that it will release in the West B-PROJECT RYUSEI*FANTASYvisual novel developed by MAGES. and already available in Japan. At the moment a possible release window has not yet been revealed, but we know that the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with the announcement trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

B-PROJECT RYUSEI*FANTASIA – Announcement Trailer

Source: PQube Street Gematsu