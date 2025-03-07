Follow the Bundesliga football match between B. Mönchengladbach and Mainz 05
Generated by Besoccer
The encounter B. Mönchengladbach – Mainz 05 of the Bundesliga, which is disputed in Borussia-Park to the 20:30 hours can be seen live through
Dazn
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
B. Mönchengladbach – Mainz 05
Classification and statistics between B. Mönchengladbach – Mainz 05
B. Mönchengladbach arrives at the match after having faced the day before the
Heidenheim
while Mainz 05 played his last Bundesliga game against
RB Leipzig
. He B. Mönchengladbach Currently occupies the position number 8 of the Bundesliga with 37 points, while its rival, the
Mainz 05occupies the Post 3 With 44 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Bundesliga Day matches, the B. Mönchengladbach calendar, the Mainz 05 calendar and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also consult the classification of the Bundesliga.
Show comments
{“allowcomment”: “allowed”, “article”: “article-10426534”, “URL”: “https: //www.lavanguardia.com /Sports /futbol/b-monchengladbach-mainz-05-bundesliga-ca-en-directo-ctx.htmlatchatch
Loading next content …
#Mönchengladbach #Mainz #football #match #live
Leave a Reply