The meeting B. Mönchengladbach – Holstein Kiel of the Bundesliga, which takes place in Borussia-Park at 3:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

B. Mönchengladbach – Holstein Kiel

Classification and statistics between B. Mönchengladbach – Holstein Kiel

B. Mönchengladbach comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



B. Dortmund



while Holstein Kiel played their last Bundesliga match against



RB Leipzig



. He B. Mönchengladbach currently occupies the position number 8 of the Bundesliga with 21 points, while their rival,

Holstein Kieloccupies the place 17 with 5 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the B. Mönchengladbach schedule, the Holstein Kiel schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.