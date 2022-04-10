Researchers from the UNC Department of Psychiatry, studying women with post partum depression (PPD), revealed a non-negligible change in the B lymphocytes. B lymphocytes they are part of the immune system and develop from stem cells in the bone marrow, also called the B cell.

PPD affects 1 in 7 women and has negative mental health consequences for both mother and baby. However, the precise biological mechanisms underlying the disorder are unclear to date.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry.

Link between postpartum depression and B lymphocytes

Studies performed in the 1960s and 1970s showed that B and T lymphocytes were primarily responsible for the basic functions of antibody production and cell-mediated immune responses, respectively. The following decades saw a continuum of complexity in B cell development, subsets and function that could not have been predicted.

Subsequent studies have highlighted some of the fundamental discoveries that have led to our current understanding of B lymphocytes as a source of innate and adaptive protective antibodies.. The phenotypic and functional diversity of B lymphocytes, their regulatory roles independent of antibody production, and the molecular events that make this lineage unique are also considered.

Not only that, the perturbations in B cell development that give rise to certain types of congenital immunodeficiency, leukemia / lymphoma and autoimmune diseases are discussed in the context of normal B lymphocyte development and selection. Despite significant advances made at the cellular and molecular level, there is much more to learn and interdisciplinary studies in hematology and immunology will continue to pave the way for new discoveries.

"We did not understand the PPD"Stated the lead author Jerry Guintivanoassistant professor at the UNC Department of Psychiatry: "A lot of biological research focuses on candidate genes and hormones, and we have a head start on some drugs specific to PPD, but it's important to take more avenues to target this condition. Not all manifestations of PPD are the same ".

Driven by this mission, Guintivano led a team of researchers from the UNC School of Medicine to develop the largest transcriptome-level association research for PPD to date. Previous studies have only analyzed blood samples, this research instead studied more deeply and examined the different components of the blood. Scientists took blood samples from 1,500 volunteer women, of different ethnicities, starting from all over North Carolina who had given birth in the past six weeks, along with 482 women diagnosed with PPD.. Researchers used RNA sequencing, DNA genotyping, and DNA methylation assessment, equal to three basic biological assessment levels, to look for differences in the components of blood samples from women with PPD versus women without. PPD.

The experts found that B lymphocytes differed significantly in women with PPD. B lymphocytes are an important part of the immune system: they are activated when their receptor recognizes an antigen and binds to it. The activated B cells then produce antibodies and also secrete pro and anti-inflammatory factors.

“There is a very delicate interaction of the immune system during pregnancy“, Explained Guintivano:”It must prevent infection from a cold, and it must also tune precisely so as not to recognize the fetus as a foreign body and attack it. Then, in the postpartum period, all these hormones and pathways are restored to return to pre-pregnancy ”.

In women with PPD, UNC researchers found thousands of single B-cell transcripts that were different from women without PPD, regulated in part by genetic variants and DNA methylation.. To confirm these findings, they conducted a pathway analysis, which involved impaired activation of B lymphocytes and insulin resistance.

“This is really just the first step in a long line of research that now needs to be done“, Added Guintivano:”This is the largest study of its kind, but we still don’t know why B lymphocytes are changing. Are they reflecting another change in the body caused by or causing PPD? What is driving this B lymphocyte behavior? “

Guintivano specified that their next study will be to develop longitudinal research that tracks women across a longer period of time to see how B lymphocytes change during pregnancy and in the postpartum period. The scientist said none of this research would be possible without many women being able to devote themselves to PPD research. See also VIDEO: Mom forces her children to walk 12 thousand steps a day to play video games