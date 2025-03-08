Follow the Bundesliga football match between B. Leverkusen and Werder Bremen
The encounter B. Leverkusen – Werder Bremen of the Bundesliga, which is disputed in Bayarena to the 15:30 hours can be seen live through
Dazn
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
B. Leverkusen – Werder Bremen
Classification and statistics between B. Leverkusen – Werder Bremen
B. Leverkusen arrives at the game after having faced the day before the
Eintracht Frankfurt
while Werder Bremen played his last Bundesliga match against
Wolfsburg
. He B. Leverkusen Currently occupies the Position number 2 of the Bundesliga with 53 points, while its rival, the
Werder Bremenoccupies the 12 With 33 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Bundesliga Day matches, the B. Leverkusen calendar, the Werder Bremen calendar and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also consult the classification of the Bundesliga.
