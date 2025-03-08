







































































































































The encounter B. Leverkusen – Werder Bremen of the Bundesliga, which is disputed in Bayarena to the 15:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

B. Leverkusen – Werder Bremen

Classification and statistics between B. Leverkusen – Werder Bremen

B. Leverkusen arrives at the game after having faced the day before the



Eintracht Frankfurt



while Werder Bremen played his last Bundesliga match against



Wolfsburg



. He B. Leverkusen Currently occupies the Position number 2 of the Bundesliga with 53 points, while its rival, the

Werder Bremenoccupies the 12 With 33 points.

