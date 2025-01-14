The Bundesliga continues its course and this Tuesday January 14

They will measure their strength in the BayArena stadium

B. Leverkusen and Mainz 05

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 16 of the championship.

B. Leverkusen comes into the match having faced Mainz 05 and SC Freiburg while Mainz 05 played their last Bundesliga matches against B. Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt. After the match against Mainz 05, B. Leverkusen will play against B. Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig. For its part, Mainz 05 will play against Union Berlin and Stuttgart.

B. Leverkusen – Mainz 05

Bundesliga standings and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the BayArena stadium, B. Leverkusen occupies the position number 2 of the Bundesliga standings with 35 points, while

Mainz 05 occupies the position number 5 of the table with 28 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Bundesliga standings.

So far, in the Bundesliga B. Leverkusen has a balance of 40

goals in favor

and 23

goals against which have meant 10 games won, 5 drawn and 1 lost. Mainz 05 comes into the match having scored 30 goals and conceded 20, which has resulted in 8 games won, 4 drawn and 4 lost.

So far in the championship, B. Leverkusen has achieved 5 victories, 2 draws and 1 defeats at home, while Mainz 05 has achieved 4 victories, 2 draws and 1 defeats as a visitor.

Check the Bundesliga goalscoring and assist tables before the match between B. Leverkusen and Mainz 05.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Bundesliga match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between B. Leverkusen and Mainz 05 today

The match between B. Leverkusen and Mainz 05 corresponding to the day Day 16 of The Bundesliga takes place today, Tuesday, January 14, at the BayArena. The match will start at 8:30 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the B. Leverkusen schedule, the Mainz 05 schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.