







































































































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter B. Dortmund – UNION BERLIN of the Bundesliga, which is disputed in Signal Iduna Park to the 18:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

B. Dortmund – Union Berlin

Classification and statistics between B. Dortmund – Union Berlin

B. Dortmund arrives at the game after having faced the previous day to the



VFL Bochum



while Union Berlin played his last Bundesliga match against



B. Mönchengladbach



. He B. Dortmund Currently occupies the Position number 10 of the Bundesliga with 32 points, while its rival, the

UNION BERLINoccupies the Post 13 With 24 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Bundesliga Day matches, the B. Dortmund calendar, the Berlin Union calendar and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also consult the classification of the Bundesliga.