















Generated by Besoccer





The encounter B. Dortmund – Lille of the Champions League, which is played in Signal Iduna Park to the 21:00 hours can be seen live through

Champions League 3 By M+, Champions League 4 per m+

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

B. Dortmund – Lille

Classification and statistics between B. Dortmund – Lille

He B. Dortmund Currently occupies the Position number 10 of the Champions League with 15 points, while its rival, the

Lilleoccupies the Post 7 With 16 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the Champions League day, the B. Dortmund calendar, the Lille calendar and the statistics of the Champions League. You can also consult the classification of the Champions League.