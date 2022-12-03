of 700 million dollars

The US Air Force has unveiled its new stealth nuclear bomber, the B-21, which will gradually replace the first Cold War aircraft. The new bomber could cost nearly $700 million for each aircraft, and could carry both nuclear and conventional weapons. Details of the bomber are classified, but US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said it was “a testament to America’s enduring advantages in ingenuity and innovation.” The B-21 Raider was unveiled yesterday during a ceremony at the Northrop Grumman facility in California. Austin said the aircraft would offer significant advances over current US fleet bombers, saying “Even the most sophisticated air defense systems will struggle to detect the B-21 in the skies. 50 years of advances in low observability technology have converged in this aircraft,” he said. And he added that the aircraft was built with an “open system architecture” that allows for the incorporation of “new weapons that haven’t been invented yet.” The maiden flight of a B-21 is scheduled for next year. The US Air Force plans to purchase at least 100 aircraft of this type.



