View of the old port, also known as the Vieux-Port, with the Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica in Marseille. © Guillaume Horcajuelo / dpa

Scientists at a university in Marseille discovered a previously unknown variant of the Corona. However, research on this is still at the very beginning.

Paris / Marseille – The new year started with good news. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced that Omikron was much more contagious, but probably milder. But now scientists in France have discovered a new variant of the coronavirus * that could be more contagious. However, the data situation is still scarce.

New Corona variant discovered in France – that is known so far

The previously unknown variant of the coronavirus has the provisional designation B.1.640.2. Researchers at IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille had already discovered the mutation at the beginning of December and on December 29th in a preprint study further reported about it. This is a scientific publication that has not yet been reviewed by other experts.

The experts speak of an “atypical combination” of mutations. According to this, 46 mutations could be identified in the variant. For comparison: The Omikron * variant has a total of 50 deviations, 32 of them in the spike protein. The new variant contains the already known mutations N501Y and E484K. According to experts, N501Y binds more easily to human cells and thus ensures faster spread.

Twelve people infected: New variant B.1.640.2 found in the traveler

The new variant was first discovered in a traveler from Cameroon. The study is based on data from twelve people infected with the new mutant. According to the Johns Hopkins Institute, the vaccination rate in Cameroon is around 2.4 percent. Mutations in a virus can develop particularly well in unvaccinated * or immunocompromised people. No data are currently available on the spread or danger of the new mutations. The new variant must now be investigated further.

