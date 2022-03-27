Some have already taken the plunge (Tonali and Raspadori), others recently out of age are struggling to find space among the greats (from Scamacca to Zaniolo), today’s Under-21s have little experience in Serie A and the risk is big

The race for immediate renewal – in the country that, as always, manages to move only in an emergency – also involves the Under 21 team. Desperate for new talent, the question is whether among the Italians now there are guys ready to anticipate the jump among the great.

Talents – The staff of the youth national teams in recent years has cultivated talent where possible: this is demonstrated by two semifinals at the Under 20 World Cup and a European final with the Under 19 team lost to Portugal, in two cases out of three with Paolo Nicolato in Park bench. Having said that the best Under 21 players have rightly already taken the big step (Tonali and Raspadori could still play with the Azzurrini, by age), it would be premature to ask for such an early leap forward at the beginning of the two-year period, also considering that Scamacca, Frattesi , Pobega, even Locatelli and Zaniolo, who left the Under 21 only due to age limits last June, have not yet managed to get a steady place in the National A team and are certainly more ready than those of the Under 21 team. is dating now. See also The teams that passed the third qualifying round of the Copa de la Reina 2021/2022 have been defined

The Lucca case – Let’s look at what happened with Lorenzo Lucca: in October, when he scored in a burst, it was even assumed that he could be Mancini’s 9 in the world play-offs. Forgetting that the big boy came from Serie C, had a few excellent months in Palermo, and had only been playing in Serie B with Pisa for a couple of months. Well, Lucca practically didn’t score anymore. Because he is growing up. He has to grow up.

The others – The only current veterans of the previous two years are Samuele Ricci, Lovato, Rovella, Carnesecchi and Bellanova. But we are talking about a dozen appearances in the Under 21s. And not many more in the league: Ricci has played a starting game out of 7 since he was in Turin, Rovella lost his place, Bellanova and Lovato play yes but in Cagliari that sails in the slums, Carnesecchi plays in B, like many of this Under 21. Now many are talking about Luca Moro, who went with the Under 20s. But he plays in C, in Catania: he should remove his place in Lucca which in turn should take away the place of Scamacca? Then there is no doubt that there are elements of talent. And the names already mentioned above are definitely guys with great prospects. Like Cancellieri, a 2002 with the potential of a new Church. Okoli (Cremonese, owned by Atalanta) is a central defender of great physique and speed. Something good will surely come out in the role of left-back: Parisi, Udogie, Cambiaso (now injured) maybe they could already take a step towards the top floor because in that position there is no great abundance. They still make mistakes, as it should be. Because they have to complete their growth path. See also In Serie A no one is betting on the Azzurrini: the holders are 0.43%

The iceberg – And in any case, the national team is the expression of a football movement: the emerged part of an iceberg, to use Nicolato’s words. It is not the blue that we must ask for a change, but the submerged part of that iceberg: how can you think of bringing players to the national team who struggle to play in Serie A or play in Serie B? “When we see other young players playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​we are sorry that this does not happen in Italy. We hope that things will change over time, I hope so”, said Nicolò Fagioli, azzurrino who has 3 appearances for the Under 21 team and who even compared to others he has already gained some experience, including Juve Under 23, Juve and Cremonese. “In Spain, Germany and France, perhaps a little less in England, young people play more than in Italy – continued Fagioli -. Certainly here when a young player plays and then maybe misses a match or two in the top clubs, he is immediately criticized, he is told that he is not ready and that he must first go for an experience outside. Also for this reason a coach struggles to make him play continuously. “Yeah. See also For Gerardo Martino, Guillermo Ochoa is untouchable

March 27, 2022 (change March 27, 2022 | 18:40)

