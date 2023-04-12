An historic milestone for Italian gymnastics: in Antalya, Turkey, the blue men’s team won the team gold medal for the first time. The Azzurri Marco Lodadio, Yumin Abbadini, Lorenzo Casati, Marco Macchiati and Marco Levantesi preceded Turkey (silver) and Great Britain (bronze) with 249,526 points. The Russia of the Tokyo Olympic champions was absent, but the match was still very tense and competitive.