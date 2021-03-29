SOFIA (AFP)

The Italian national football team returned with a deserved 2-0 victory over its Bulgarian host in Sofia, in the second round of Group C of the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The Italian team imposed its preference on the course of the match, but it waited for the 43rd minute to open the scoring through Torino striker Andrea Belotti from a penalty kick obtained by defender Daniel Dimov himself, and he shot it with his right to the right of goalkeeper Plamen Iliev.

Belotti almost added the second goal of a ball dropped from inside the area, when he received it from the French midfielder, Marco Verratti, from Paris Saint-Germain, from a free kick in the middle of the field, so it bounced off the left post and prepared in front of him again, but he shot it strong over the three sticks.

Manuel Locatelli, a substitute for Stefano Sensei, reassured the supporters of the Italian national team by adding the second goal in the 82nd minute with a great shot from inside the area, which he played with his right in the far left corner of goalkeeper Ilieff.

It is the 20th victory for Italy, led by coach Roberto Mancini, in exchange for seven draws and two losses.

It is the second consecutive victory for Italy after the first against Northern Ireland by the same result Thursday, and strengthened its position in the lead with six points on goal difference in front of Switzerland, who won over Lithuania with an early goal for Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri.