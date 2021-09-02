INTI CREATES brings us today news of Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3, revealing that the game should see the light during thesummer 2022 on Nintendo Switch. In short, more or less in a year.

In order not to leave us completely empty-handed, a video development report was released, recorded in August on LEVEL5comcept conference room in that of Osaka:

Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 will see as the protagonist Kirin, a new face in the series, but obviously there will also be the presence of the good Gunvolt.

If you missed the game announcement trailers, we refer you to the appropriate news!

Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu