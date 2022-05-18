INTI CREATES unveiled the limited retail editions and cast of English voice actors for Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3next coming July 28. This is an important novelty, given that until now the titles of the franchise were dubbed only in Japanese and there was no English dubbing. The cast will be composed as follows:

Gunvolt – voiced by: Sean Chiplock

– voiced by: Sean Chiplock Kirin – voiced by: Kelly Vaskin

– voiced by: Kelly Vaskin Lumen – voiced by: Diana Garnet

– voiced by: Diana Garnet Black Badge – voiced by: Ryan Colt Levy

The retail editions will be edited by Limited Run Games and it will be possible pre-order them starting today. The game will be available in one Standard Edition from $ 39.99 (about € 38) and in one Collector’s Editiona from $ 79.99 (about € 76) which will include a copy of the game, an artbook, the soundtrack CDs and a keychain dedicated to Dogvoltall enclosed in a collector’s box.

We leave you now with a new gallery of images dedicated to Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 reminding you that the game will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can find more details on the title in our previous article.

Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu