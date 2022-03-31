INTI CREATES announced that Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 for Nintendo Switch will be available on Nintendo eShop from the next July 28 at a price of around € 30. The physical edition of the title will be published by Limited Run Games. Keiji Inafune he will occupy the role of executive producer and supervisor.

This numbered third installment of the saga will see a new protagonist called Kirin (with the voice of Yu Sasahara) support the historical protagonist Gunvolt. Megu Sakuragawa will give the voice to Lumen, “The muse” who with her songs will accompany the battles. Below we can see a new trailer and some images.

Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 – Announcement Trailer

























Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu

