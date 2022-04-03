The Nintendo Switch game is produced by Capcom veteran and Mega Man designer Keiji Inafune.

Azure Striker Gunvolt was quite a surprise for the Nintendo 3DS catalog in 2014, an action game from another era that was aimed at 16-bit veterans who enjoyed the Mega Man series. Behind this franchise was Keiji Inafunedesigner of the blue bomber and Capcom veteran of franchises like Onimusha and Dead Rising.

The game of Inti-Creates conquered us with his action, platforms and a small dose of RPG, a title reminiscent of Capcom’s work, but with its own personality and style. In 2016, the saga continued with its second adventure, and later, both would be collected in a collection adapted to Nintendo Switch: Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack.

Finally, its third installment sets its release date for the next July 28 on Nintendo Switchand it will do it through the nintendo storealso counting on a physical edition by Limited Run Gamesas shared Gematsu. The new addition of Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is Kirina skilled sword fighter who can also keep her rivals at a distance with her talismans.

Available on Nintendo Switch from next July 28His special ability allows him to destroy enemies instantly. yu sasahara (Tonari no Kyuuketsuki-san) will voice Kirin, Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio Kageyama in Haikyu!!) will play Gunvolt, and actress and singer Megu Sakuragawa (Love Live! School Idol Project Series) will play Lumen. Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 transports us to a dystopian future where humanity has awakened new powers that our Kirin priestess will have to face. If you like the retro style of Inti-Creates, remember that at 3DJuegos you have available our selection of beautiful pixel art games and others that are not so beautiful.

More about: Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3, Nintendo Switch, Retro, Mega Man and Pixel Art.