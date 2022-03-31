As part of the announcements made during the New Game+ Expo 3.0 event, Inti Creates has revealed that Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 It will finally arrive on the Nintendo Switch at the end of next July.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is the official sequel to the second title in the series, continuing the story of Gunvolt, Lumen and company, and Coming to Nintendo Switch on July 28. The game will be priced at $29.99 in its physical version. Alongside this, Limited Run Games is working on a physical edition, more details of which will be revealed in the future.

This is the description of the game:

“In the near future, humanity awakened to a new power known as “Seventh”. Humans with this power became known as “Adepts” and steadily increased in number as new Adepts were born. An organization of these Adepts, “Eden”, attempted to secure their supremacy over the world, only for their ambitions to end up in the hands of Gunvolt. However, at the end of the countless battles, Gunvolt found himself unwillingly evolving into a new power beyond Septimas.”

The Azure Striker Gunvolt series was created by Keiji Inafune, who was responsible for Mega Man., and in 2014 the first installment of the franchise arrived. In 2016 we saw a sequel and now, six years later, we are finally only a few months away from the third adventure of Lumen and company. This is not to say that in this time span we didn’t see something new, as a number of spin-offs made their way into the hands of gamers.

Remember, Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on July 28, 2022. In related topics, here you can check our review of Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger iX 2.

Editor’s note:

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 looks amazing. As a fan of the Mega Man Zero series, this is a worthy spiritual successor. Despite the fact that Inafune’s work after Capcom has not been the best, nobody can deny that this series has been a critical success for Inti Creates.

Via: Inti Creates.