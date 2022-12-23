While many characters have paraded in dragonball only to appear and disappear others remain relevant. This is the case of Bulma, who has been around since the origins of the series and is very popular in the field of cosplay.

In her case, cosplayers can be inspired in several different ways. All because Akira Toriyama, and incidentally, Toei Animation, have changed their appearance over the years.

When Bulma met Goku, she had a different style than she does today. At first this intelligent girl gave priority to youth fashion. But as the story progressed, she changed the way she dressed.

We recommend: Dragon Ball Super 88 accommodates the anime timeline with the manga and the latest movie.

At present, in the series of Dragon Ball Super, is somewhat more reserved than in the past. Despite the above, she still looks pretty good and something that she has kept constant is her hair, which she prefers to keep short.

Fountain: Instagram.

in the movie of Dragon Ball Super: Broly we could see her with an ideal outfit to go to the beach. This reflected her current situation as the wife of Vegeta and the mother of Trunks and Bra. But she wasn’t a bikini as such.

In another film, Dragon Ball Z: The strongest in the world, used a one-piece swimsuit. It’s just a matter of looking for ideas to represent Bulma with a good cosplay. Although there is no shortage of those who are more creative than others.

Azura Cosplay recreates Bulma from Dragon Ball on the beach

This time the Bulma cosplay from dragonball what we bring you is a contribution from Azura Cosplay (@azuracosplayofficial). In this case, it is not very clear to us what appearance this character is based on.

At least she retains the turquoise blue hair of this inventor as well as her bluish-toned eyes. But in this case, she decided to imagine her selling aguas frescas on the beach in an original interpretation.

Fountain: Instagram.

It is due to the above that it cannot be said that it is something attached to the manga or anime; not even to the movies where Bulma appears. Maybe the cat in one of the photos is wondering where he saw the bikini the cosplayer is wearing.

We say it because of the surprised face he has and that he is so funny. At least due to its originality, this recreation of the character attracts attention.

In addition to Dragon Ball Super we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.