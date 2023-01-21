An Azur Air plane flying from Perm to Goa landed in Uzbekistan at the request of the Indian authorities. On January 21, Izvestia was informed about this in the press service of the airline.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that an Azur Air flight was diverted to Uzbekistan due to a bomb threat. About 240 people were on board the plane.

“The Indian authorities banned flight 2463 Perm-Goa from entering the country’s airspace half an hour before the planned crossing of the Indian border. The plane made a safe landing at the alternate airfield at Termez International Airport,” said the airline’s press secretary Daria Razdobudkina.

The aircraft, baggage and carry-on baggage were carefully screened by the airport security service in accordance with established procedures. No hazardous substances or devices found.

Azur Air assured that they are making every possible effort to accommodate passengers in a hotel while waiting for a flight to Goa. It is scheduled for 17:00 Moscow time.

The passenger of the flight told Izvestia that after four in the morning the flight attendants collected the passengers’ phones and left them with them. After landing in Uzbekistan, people were taken out of the plane, and the aircraft was cordoned off with special equipment. The man also stated that they were taken to the airport, which is not heated. Passengers hoped that everything would end quickly, but the waiting time had already exceeded 12 hours.