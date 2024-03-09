Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 03/09/2024 – 9:00

The possible purchase of Gol Linhas Aéreas by Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras is seen by analysts as complex and difficult, but possible.

The matter came to light after the release of information that Azul had hired banks to eventually structure an offer for Gol. However, this may be linked to the request for judicial recovery (Chapter 11, in the United States) that the airline created by the Constantino family made at the beginning of the year. Officially, Azul says it has not negotiated or approved any transaction to date. Gol only said that it will examine opportunities presented by potential sources of capital.

In the assessment of experts consulted by the This is Moneythe deal would be great for Gol's shareholders and creditors, but it would generate greater concentration in the domestic market, which would result in higher ticket prices and even a drop in the quality of services.

“I see Azul’s attitude as natural. They did this with Latam, at a time when the company was more fragile. It is a wild market, in which one takes advantage of the weaknesses of the other to gain scale”, analyzes the CEO of Excellance, Max Mustrangi. Excellance is a consultancy specialized in improving profitability and company management.

According to Mustrangi, a possible acquisition of Gol by Azul would be a strategy to expand its routes, currently limited to sections between interior airports and Brazilian capitals, in addition to some international flights.

“You will fill your plane more and have more routes to explore, in addition to a possible gain in capital efficiency,” he says.

For Gol, the sale could represent a way out of the company's high debt. The company's shareholders and creditors may see the sale as a way to guarantee the flow of payments for the airline's debts, and shareholders would receive part of the capital from the transaction without worrying about whether the company is producing results.

The outcome of any proposal will have to be endorsed by Gol's creditors due to the judicial recovery process in the United States. According to the rules, they are the ones who have the decision to evaluate the proposals to define the company's future, including loans and, possibly, a merger and acquisition (M&A) offer.

“Will creditors see this as a good deal? A guarantee of receiving what GOL owes them? If they see it this way, it is very likely that they will support the negotiation”, says Mustrangi.

Azul is also in debt

The fact is that both airlines are highly indebted. Calculations adjusted by UBS bank indicate that Gol had a debt of R$28 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023, with a net debt to Ebitda indicator of 6.2 times.

Azul, also according to the Swiss bank, had, also in the third quarter of last year, a declared debt of R$35 billion, which represents 7.2 times the airline's leverage.

Despite the higher debt, Azul has the highest market value, set at R$4.1 billion, while its rival is valued at R$1.085 billion.

“When leverage is greater than 3 times, it is because the company is in trouble. In other words, despite the rumors about the negotiation, it is certain that Azul will have many difficulties whether or not it acquires GOL”, adds Mustrangi.

Impacts on the market and the sector

If the deal is effectively closed, those who would lose the most would be consumers. At least that is the assessment of Suno Research's CNPI analyst, João Daronco.

For him, there would be a consolidation of the market into fewer players, which can have positive and negative effects. On the positive side, there may be players with greater scale, who can pass on part of the economies of scale to their customers.

“On the negative side, a concentration could reduce competition and interfere with the quality of service”, he argues.

With fewer players operating in the market, flying in Brazil would become more expensive than it already is. Airline ticket prices rose 47.24% in 2023 given the current scenario. In a context with fewer companies to compete, tickets could rise in price even more. Mustrangi, from Excellance, follows the same line.

“Competition is good because the players end up balancing each other. The consumer can look for the best price and this ends up holding back the increases, even if they happen. As soon as there is less competition or we have a monopoly, prices naturally rise, which gives more room for profits for companies and inflation for customers”, he adds.

Would Cade approve the acquisition?

In the assessment of Daronco, from Suno Research, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) could indeed approve the acquisition, despite it being a complex negotiation. In other words, it can place some restrictions, such as not diluting Gol or not creating a new company from the two, but still give approval to a merger.