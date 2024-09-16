Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2024 – 21:54

Azul Airlines reported this Sunday, the 15th, that there is still no agreement signed with aircraft lessors to optimize its capital structure. According to the company, the terms of the negotiation may still be changed.

“Given that negotiations are currently ongoing and there is no binding document signed, the terms and conditions of any potential restructuring are still subject to discussion and definition by the parties involved,” the company said. “Likewise, such negotiations do not exclude or limit other discussions and models for optimizing Azul’s capital structure.”

Azul has been discussing with aircraft owners a conversion of US$600 million of debt into equity, which would lighten the company’s capital structure. This conversion had been agreed to last year, but as the Broadcast on Thursday, instead of converting debt to equity over three years, the plan now is to do the conversion all at once.

According to the discussions, lessors would now have a little more than the 20% of the company’s capital initially planned. Azul has been in talks with four main aircraft leasing companies: AirCap, Falko, Avolon and Nordic.

The outcome of this renegotiation is seen as essential for the company to move forward on another front, which is to raise more capital from international bondholders. This would be around US$800 million, using Azul Cargo as collateral.