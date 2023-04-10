SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Azul said on Monday that demand for the airline’s domestic flights in March fell 2.6% over the same month last year, but ended the first quarter with growth of 4.1% in annual comparison.

According to the company’s bulletin released to the market, Azul’s offer in the domestic market fell 0.9% in March compared to a year earlier, showing an increase of 6% in the quarter.

In consolidated terms, which include company flights abroad, demand rose 8.1% last month and supply grew 9.4%, ending the first quarter with growth of 18.1% and 19.1%, respectively.

“In March, strong corporate revenue in the post-Carnaval period allowed us to reach the highest Rask for the quarter”, said Azul’s chief executive, John Rodgerson, in a statement to the market, without disclosing the number.